By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 17 Heavy rains battering central
Chile have left an estimated 4 million people without drinking
water as landslides wreaked havoc and rivers breached their
banks, leaving at least one person dead and closing the world's
largest underground copper mine.
A woman was killed by a landslide in the San Jose de Maipo
valley, a mountainous region just southeast of capital city
Santiago, while a special police force is searching for another
four people in the same area, said Ricardo Toro, the head of
Chile's Onemi emergency office.
Television images showed streets in Providencia, an upscale
neighborhood of Santiago, overrun by flood waters after the
Mapocho River breached its banks.
Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said the rains
forced the Chilean state-owned miner to suspend production at
its century-old underground El Teniente mine, likely leading to
the loss of 5,000 tonnes of copper.
Global miner Anglo American Plc suspended mining
activities at its flagship Los Bronces copper mine and the
smaller El Soldado deposit for security reasons.
