By Anthony Esposito and Simon Gardner
SANTIAGO, Feb 14 Chile's central bank is
widely seen holding its key lending rate steady on Tuesday on
strong growth and jobs data, taking a breather after a surprise
25-basis-point cut in January, but is expected to reduce the
rate again within six months.
For most of February opinions were divided on whether the
bank would cut the benchmark rate for a second consecutive
month, but surprisingly strong December economic activity and
neutral January inflation data tipped the scales toward no
change.
The bank cited the market's expectations for a hold in a
report released late on Monday and given to the bank's board to
help make its rate-setting decision. The bank also signaled that
financial asset prices pointed to further rate cuts and said
some indicators showed dynamic demand was moderating.
"We think the bank will hold the rate today, but a cut is a
possibility," said Nicolas Birkner, an economist with
CorpResearch brokerage. "We don't think all the board members
will be in favor of holding ... in part because the bank's
December monetary report signaled cuts were on the way."
"But as the scenario has changed, it has become more
complicated," he added. "There's the activity indicators, and
the situation abroad, particularly in the United States, is a
little better than before."
CorpResearch sees the bank on hold through March, and then
cutting in the second quarter.
In a Reuters poll last week, 17 of 19 analysts surveyed said
they expect the central bank will hold its key rate steady next
week after cutting it in January for the first time in 2-1/2
years, following in the steps of regional powerhouse Brazil. Two
expected a 25 basis point rate cut.
The central bank's two most recent polls of analysts and
traders both point to a cut to around 4.5 percent in six months.
Interest rate swaps suggest the bank will hold its key rate
steady this month and cut in March, traders say.
Another the factor in the balance is a sharp appreciation of
the peso against the dollar, which is trading near
5-month highs, though traders say there is room for further
gains before the bank would be tempted to intervene as it did
last year.
Chile's economy grew a surprising 1.3 percent in December
from November, according to the Imacec economic activity index,
its biggest seasonally adjusted jump since July 2010,
reinforcing expectations the bank could opt to hold rates.
The country's jobless rate fell to 6.6 percent in the fourth
quarter, the lowest reading since a new index was introduced
nearly two years ago and in almost five years when using a
previous methodology, the government said in late
January.
Although consumer price inflation came in below
expectations, some readings showed domestic demand remained
robust.
Not everyone is convinced, however, that the central bank
will hold rates later Tuesday.
Local investment bank Banchile Inversiones, which is
actually betting on a rate hold, argues the risk of a cut exists
as the central bank might "aim to communicate that the January
cut was the start of a rate reduction cycle to bring the TPM
(monetary policy rate) to around 4.25 percent-4.50 percent," and
not just a one-off move.
Additionally, demand, along with economic growth, is seen
slowing as the repercussions of the euro zone's ongoing debt
crisis seeps through the global economy.
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has forecast economic
growth will slow sharply this year to around 4 percent, after
expanding by more than 6 percent in 2011.
Investment bank Celfin Capital expects a rate cut of 25
basis points to 4.75 percent.
"Though December (jobs and activity) data surprised on the
upside ... industrial exports and capital imports remain weak.
Inflation has been contained and we believe a pause in the
monetary policy easing at this point could send mixed signals to
the market, suggesting the central bank is worried about
inflation," Celfin Capital said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Padraic Cassidy)