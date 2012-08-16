* Rate seen held on Thursday for 7th straight month
* Rate cut seen delayed as CPI eases, local growth firm
* World No. 1 copper producer slowing on global woes
* Cenbank chief Vergara calls for prudent policy response
By Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, Aug 16 Chile's central bank is
expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 5
percent for a seventh straight month later on Thursday when
policymakers meet, weighing the festering euro zone crisis
against solid domestic growth.
The easing local inflation enjoyed by one of Latin America's
most business-friendly countries will be another factor
considered by the policy committee at its monthly meeting. A
decision on rates is expected at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT).
Analysts polled by the central bank last week expect the
benchmark rate to be at 5 percent in 11, 17 and 23 months from
now, marking a turnaround from previous forecasts of a looming
rate cut.
The bank's earlier, separate fortnightly poll of traders
shows they expect the bank to cut the rate to a median 4.75
percent within six months.
"We expect the central bank to remain on hold in the very
near term. Keeping the policy rate unchanged at 5.0% is
justified given that the current level is within the neutral
range and the economy is operating with a closed output gap and
with inflation anchored at around the target," Goldman Sachs
economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients.
"This 'sweet spot' macro picture gives the (bank) time and
flexibility to wait to accumulate more evidence with regard to
the evolution of the external backdrop and its impact on the
Chilean economy."
But as Chile's small, export-dependent economy braces for
the fallout from the euro zone's sluggish economic growth and a
cooling in top trade partner China, some in the market still
expect a rate cut in coming months.
World no.1 copper producer Chile "has room" to maneuver in
both monetary and fiscal policy as the economy slows, Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain said earlier this month.
Chilean consumer prices were unchanged in July and annual
inflation in the 12 months to July was 2.5 percent, approaching
the floor of the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance
rage.
Economic activity and domestic demand growth continue to
gradually recede and Chile slipped into a trade deficit in July
as copper export revenues fell.
"We expect a greater slowdown in the second part of the
year," central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said earlier this
month. "We have two forces. On the one hand: a strong, dynamic
domestic economy and a pretty tight labor market; but on the
other we have a risky external scenario."
"While the economic scenario remains between two forces,
monetary policy should be very prudent. Acting hastily will only
reduce the capacity to act."
Some central banks in Latin America have started to cut
rates to spur their economies.
Brazil's central bank has slashed interest rates in eight
straight meetings to a record-low 8 percent in an effort to
stimulate the country's faltering economy.
Colombia's central bank unexpectedly lowered its benchmark
interest rate last month for the first time in over two years in
a move to shield Latin America's No. 4 economy from global
economic weakness.
But Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate
steady at 4.25 percent for the 15th straight month
last week as expected.
Chile's central bank board, composed of five members, is
scheduled to release its monthly monetary policy statement and
interest rate decision at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) following the close
of local financial markets.