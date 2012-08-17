* Rate cuts seen delayed as CPI eases, local growth firm * Central bank highlights stronger peso, market worried * World No. 1 copper producer's economy slowing on global woes By Alexandra Ulmer and Moises Avila SANTIAGO, Aug 16 Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a seventh straight month on Thursday, saying energy and food prices could pick up in coming months and highlighting the peso's strength in what was viewed as a signal to the market. Chile's small, export-dependent economy is bracing for the fallout from the euro zone's sluggish economic growth and a cooling in top trade partner China, but many in the market have delayed or canceled bets on a rate cut due to solid local growth and easing inflation. Analysts polled by the central bank last week expect the benchmark rate to be at 5 percent in 11, 17 and 23 months from now, marking a turnaround from previous forecasts of a looming rate cut. The bank's earlier, separate fortnightly poll of traders shows they expect the bank to cut the rate to a median 4.75 percent within six months. Chile's peso firmed to near 11-month highs earlier this month before easing off, and analysts say the currency has room to appreciate further before any concrete intervention measures. However, they have been scouring for verbal signals. "It's the first time in a few months that the bank mentions the peso's appreciation, and that shows it's worried," said Carlos Martinez, head of foreign exchange trading at Vantrust Capital in Santiago. "This is a kind of message to the market." Chilean consumer prices were unchanged in July and annual inflation in the 12 months to July was 2.5 percent, approaching the floor of the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range. "The peso has appreciated ... In the last few months, the most volatile components of the basket (i.e., energy and foodstuffs) showed a negative incidence on the CPI, which could diminish or revert going forward, given their recent performance in international markets," the bank said in its post-meeting statement. Chile, the world's top copper producer, "has room" to maneuver in both monetary and fiscal policy as the economy slows, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said earlier this month. Chile's peso, which has gained more than 7 percent this year, is likely to keep appreciating on the back of strong economic growth, barring central bank intervention, traders and analysts say. The central bank intervened last year when the peso rose to 465.50 per dollar and in 2008 when the currency rose to 430. It closed at 482.80 on Thursday, before the central bank rate decision. However, the central bank focuses on the real exchange rate, which shows how competitive the peso is against a basket of currencies, and analysts believe the peso would need to firm to around 460 per dollar before the bank would intervene this time around. "(The bank) is also looking at inflation with preoccupation. If inflation rises, the bank won't be able to lower rates and that will make the peso strengthen a lot," added Vantrust's Martinez. "That's why it will act with much caution and we don't think it's going to move the rate in the coming months." Economic activity and domestic demand growth continue to gradually recede and Chile slipped into a trade deficit in July as copper export revenues fell. "We expect a greater slowdown in the second part of the year," central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said earlier this month. "We have two forces. On the one hand: a strong, dynamic domestic economy and a pretty tight labor market; but on the other we have a risky external scenario." "While the economic scenario remains between two forces, monetary policy should be very prudent. Acting hastily will only reduce the capacity to act." Some central banks in Latin America have started to cut rates to spur their economies. Brazil's central bank has slashed interest rates in eight straight meetings to a record-low 8 percent in an effort to stimulate the country's faltering economy. Colombia's central bank unexpectedly lowered its benchmark interest rate last month for the first time in over two years in a move to shield Latin America's No. 4 economy from global economic weakness. But Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 15th straight month last week as expected.