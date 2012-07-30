SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key interest rate on hold in July, when it kept it at 5.0 percent for a sixth consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.

The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.

The bank held its key interest rate steady in July as it juggles the euro zone's debt crisis, slackening domestic inflation and firm local growth. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)