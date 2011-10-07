* Bank seen holding key rate at 5.25 percent next week

* Eight of 14 polled analysts expect a cut by year-end

* Chilean economy seen moderating amid global slowdown (Adds details, analysts comments, byline)

By Juana Casas and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 Chile's central bank is seen holding its key interest rate CLINTR=ECI steady next week after data on Friday showed September inflation was in line with market expectations, but the bank is seen cutting by year-end, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

All 14 analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to hold its benchmark rate at 5.25 percent for a fourth month running when it meets on Oct. 13.

"With inflation data in line with the central bank's target ... we think the bank is going to hold rates steady (in October), and wait for further international news," said Cristobal Doberti, analyst with BICE Inversiones in Santiago.

Eight of the 14 analysts expected a rate cut of at least 25 basis points before the end of the year as a glum European and U.S. economic outlook triggered fears of a global slowdown.

"We see a cut in November but if the market's mood improves, positive news increases and fears of an (economic) crisis subside, there's a higher probability the bank will hold the rate steady until year-end", said Samuel Levy, an analyst with brokerage XTB Chile in Santiago. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy [ID:nN26HILEFI] Americas indicators graphic r.reuters.com/nem92s TEXT-Chile cenbank holds rate again [ID:nN1E77H22Q] FACTBOX-Latin American central bank rate moves[ID:nN1E76S1S9] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Chile's consumer price index CLCPI=ECI rose 0.5 percent in September, as expected, following a 0.2 percent rise in August, driven by food, transport and tobacco, government data showed earlier on Friday. For more see [ID:nSAG003106].

Inflation in the 12 months to September was 3.3 percent, holding around the central bank's annual inflation target.

Chile's economic growth was flat in August from July, the central bank said on Wednesday, moderating on the back of European debt woes and declining global demand. [ID:nN1E7940LD]

Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady in September for the third month running amid slower domestic growth and economic woes abroad. It is widely expected to hold again this month, and then cut by January, according to a central bank poll of traders last week.

The bank board did not consider cutting rates at its last policy meeting and current levels allow for flexibility amid global financial turmoil, minutes of the September rate-setting meeting showed on Monday. [ID:nN1E79207G] (Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and James Dalgleish)