By Gram Slattery
| SANTIAGO, March 11
Chile's Senate passed most
parts of a controversial labor reform bill on Thursday night,
but struck down one key provision in a sign of hardening
divisions within the ruling coalition.
President Michelle Bachelet has pledged to reform labor
relations and give unions more of a say as part of her agenda to
tackle deep inequality in Chile, the top copper exporter.
But the reform has put considerable strain on her governing
Nueva Mayoria bloc, which takes in communists to centrist
Christian Democrats. Many senators in the latter have joined
business leaders and the right-wing opposition in fighting
against some aspects of the bill.
Of the three most disputed parts of the reforms, two
provisions were passed by the Senate after being watered down by
Christian Democrats and other centrists. One will allow unions
rather than companies to distribute benefits resulting from
collective bargaining agreements, and the other will restrict
the replacement of striking workers.
A third provision, which would have required employers to
negotiate with workers that unite across companies, was struck
down as four Christian Democratic senators rebelled.
Though the bill was modified, its passage in the Senate,
where it had been stuck since October amid fractious
negotiations, is a significant step forward.
It is now expected to face a constitutional challenge by the
opposition and will likely need to be reconciled with a version
of the bill that passed the lower house. Both processes could be
messy and will take weeks, if not months, analysts said.
Conservative members of the increasingly fractured Christian
Democrats have said they want to use the opportunity to make
provisions more employer-friendly, while left-wingers have
pledged to try to reinstall more worker-friendly provisions that
were scrapped in Senate negotiations.
"From what I've seen of the government's modifications, I
don't think the lower house will accept the changes," said Josue
Vega, a lawyer for Chile's largest labor union.
Excessive delays, analysts have warned, could cause the
already-unpopular Bachelet to lose bargaining power at a time
when she is trying to push through other reforms, including an
overhaul of the constitution and a rewrite of its strict
abortion laws.
"The worse thing that could happen for Bachelet is losing
the support of the parties," said political analyst Kenneth
Bunker.
"That brings about a scenario where she lacks the legitimacy
to pass other programs."
