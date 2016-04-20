SANTIAGO, April 20 A landmark labor reform bill in Chile is facing last minute roadblocks, and key parts will likely be gutted in court despite passing through both houses of Congress, lawyers say.

The law, containing new rules intended to give unions more power, was passed by Chile's Senate in March after a bruising battle that opened divisions within the governing coalition.

The project is a key component of President Michelle Bachelet's broad reform program. Leftist lawmakers say it is needed to level the playing field in a country with biting economic inequality and loose collective bargaining rules.

However, the right-wing opposition and business leaders say the new rules could hurt the world's top copper exporter's already-struggling economy.

In a last-ditch attempt to derail it, conservative lawmakers have filed a motion against some aspects of the bill in Chile's Constitutional Tribunal. A decision is expected in May.

According to six constitutional and labor lawyers that Reuters spoke to this month, there is a significant likelihood that the appeal will succeed in overturning a rule prohibiting companies from expanding the benefits of collective bargaining agreements to non-unionized employees.

Opponents are arguing that would violate freedom of association laws.

The opponents have an advantage, as the constitutional court is dominated by conservative-leaning judges, lawyers said.

"Of the 10 current members, six have a tendency toward the opposition," said Luis Lizama, partner at Lizama y Cia. "The opposition has good arguments ... but more importantly, the court is receptive."

All lawyers consulted by Reuters put the appeal's chance of success at over 50 percent.

If the appeal does succeed, it would ease regulatory pressure on key Chilean industries such as mining and agriculture, legal experts say.

It would be a blow to union leaders who see the measure as crucial to boosting Chile's low organized labor membership heap political pressure on the unpopular Bachelet, who faces increasing disenchantment from students and workers who have called for more dramatic reforms.

"If the program falls in the Constitutional Tribunal, the government can just blame the opposition," said Josue Vega, a lawyer for Chile's largest labor union.

"So, either way, they've washed their hands."

Not all aspects of the reform are being challenged in court, and businesses are already making adjustments on issues such as broadening a ban on replacing striking workers.

If any parts of the bill are struck down by the court, the government may also attempt to push through a watered down alternative, lawyers say. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Alan Crosby)