By Gram Slattery
| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Feb 18 Chilean copper miners who have
grown reliant on cheap outsourced workers are bringing more of
them in-house or bracing for salary hikes ahead of the expected
passage of a pro-worker reform bill.
The legislation, on track to be approved in March, is likely
to raise labor costs and marks the latest blow to mining
companies in the world's No.1 copper exporter already hit by
flagging productivity and prices near six-and-a-half-year lows.
The reform is set to boost the bargaining position of unions
representing outside contractors, making strikes among
outsourced workers more common and difficult to break, analysts
and lawyers say.
Labor activists argue the reform is needed to give workers
more leverage in a country with loose collective bargaining
rules, and they criticize contracting as a tool for companies to
undercut bargaining rights and offer substandard pay.
Companies counter that the reform will stunt growth, and say
that outsourcing is vital for increasing efficiency and offering
the flexibility needed to weather the volatile copper market.
Now, however, those firms are making adjustments: some are
bringing contracted workers in-house to better paid positions,
so as to avoid potential labor disputes. Others are preparing to
pay significantly more for the same outsourced services they
have used on the cheap for decades.
"There are a lot of studies being done (by mining
companies), looking at how many workers can be brought in, at
what mines, in which processes," said Felipe Saez, an advisor to
heavy industry group Sofofa, which represents Chilean mining
among other sectors.
Outsourcing has increased in Chile over the past two
decades. Seventy-four percent of workers at Chile's "large"
copper miners, which account for well over 90 percent of output,
were contracted out as of 2014, according to government
statistics. That compares with 69 percent in 2013, and 66
percent in 2006.
However, in 2015, following years of gains, the number of
mining contractors in Chile fell by 12.5 percent, far outpacing
total job losses among mine workers.
That is largely due to companies getting fed up with already
rising labor unrest among outsourced workers, analysts say. Last
year, protesting contractors with state producer Codelco
blockaded and closed a mine for three
weeks.
But the proposed reform, which allows unions from different
contractors to join forces and lowers barriers to creating
unions in small companies, among other measures, is fueling the
trend, and making companies less likely to rehire outside when
prices rebound.
"Under the labor reform it would be better for (mining
companies) to bring contractors with sensitive labor agreements
in-house, and have those workers opt for the company's benefits,
so they can better control the bargaining situation," said
Fernando Villalobos, a leading Chilean labor lawyer and former
advisor to the Labor Ministry.
New in-house workers, however, are costly. Government data
show that average per worker remuneration costs for contracted
employees at copper mining companies were only 43 percent that
of direct employees in 2014.
It remains unclear how many workers mining companies are
prepared to bring in.
But if just 5 percent of the 163,827 total workers at
Chile's large copper mines in 2014 were made direct employees,
it would cost Chilean miners approximately $370 million a year.
Though that is relatively small compared to total industry-wide
costs of $25.8 billion in 2014, such numbers are significant for
a sector that is now struggling to maintain razor-thin margins.
NEW STRATEGIES, INCREASED COSTS
Those that do not bring contract work in-house will instead
look at new ways of outsourcing aimed at cushioning against
strikes that will increase payrolls significantly, insiders say.
"We're going to have to take up new methods that basically
increase the cost of having the same service," Diego Hernandez,
chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc, told
Reuters in January.
One method he suggested was having overlapping contracts,
whereby a worker from one contracting firm could replace a
striking worker.
Mining companies say they are also concerned about
additional aspects of the bill apart from contracting. Hernandez
told Reuters he worried that restrictions on replacing striking
workers were so strict they could put physical infrastructure at
risk while mines go unmanned.
Representatives of other sectors such as agriculture,
shipping, forestry, and construction have told Reuters they are
also concerned about the reform and the future of contracting,
which Chilean labor law has long only loosely regulated.
Business leaders have lobbied lawmakers hard to water down
the bill, which has been mired in a bitter legislative fight for
a year, industry insiders and a senate aide say.
Eugenio Tuma, a center-left senator, told Reuters that
lawmakers had softened some stringent aspects of the reform,
such as bargaining rights within small businesses.
But, like the other senators in the governing coalition
calling for adjustments, he is confident the law will pass with
the most significant provisions intact.
"We think there's been abuse on the part of the employers,"
he said. "This delivers the tools that workers need to level the
playing field."
