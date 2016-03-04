SANTIAGO, March 4 Chilean President Michelle Bachelet this week made concessions on key aspects of a comprehensive labor reform bill in response to objections by centrists in her own coalition, but lawmakers say that may not be enough to get it through Congress.

The reform is intended to give unions more power: Socialist Bachelet and leftist lawmakers argue it is necessary to level the playing field in a country with loose labor laws and biting inequality.

As Congress returned after the summer recess this week, however, centrist senators from Bachelet's Nueva Mayoria coalition forced the president to water down some of the bill's central provisions, citing potential effects on Chile's economy.

The reform has been opposed by many business leaders, who say it will lead to cost increases in the country's largest economic sectors, notably mining and agriculture.

With a slim majority in the Senate, Bachelet needs the support of the centrist bloc to push through the bill's key provisions.

So the government this week offered to slightly loosen a restriction on replacing striking workers and modify a provision that gives unions, rather than companies, the power to distribute benefits resulting from collective bargaining agreements.

But it largely held firm on a measure allowing unions from different companies to join forces, which mining companies say would raise costs.

A vote in the Senate on the reform is scheduled for next Wednesday, but lawmakers are unsure which sections of the bill will pass and what form they will take.

"I don't know if the votes for each part are there honestly," Manuel Antonio Matta, a senator for the centrist Christian Democrats, told Reuters.

Lawyers and lawmakers also say the changes made in the Senate mean that the bill may need to be reconciled with the version passed by the Chamber of Deputies nine months ago.

That would probably lead to delays of several weeks, if not longer, labor lawyers say, because lawmakers would then have opportunities to make further modifications. That in turn would anger leftists, political analysts say, and likely bolster criticism of Bachelet, who is already struggling with low approval ratings.

And it could mean Bachelet, midway through her four-year term, will fail in her aim to have the labor reform wrapped up by her annual mid-May address to the nation, the lawyers said.

In her first year, Bachelet achieved passage of education, tax and electoral reforms, but her second year was overshadowed by scandal, said political columnist Kenneth Bunker.

"Now, she needs to present results," he said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Steve Orlofsky)