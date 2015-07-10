SANTIAGO, July 10 Chile's President Michelle
Bachelet on Friday scaled back expectations for her ambitious
reform drive, saying her government will have to prioritize some
policy decisions as an economic slowdown has eaten into fiscal
resources.
Bachelet came into office for a second non-consecutive term
in March 2014 promising a raft of social reforms, such as
comprehensive changes to the education system, overhauling the
tax system and upending the nation's constitution, which was put
in place during Chile's 1973-1990 dictatorship.
"We know that we're not going to have all the resources
initially forecast to move forward with our program and to
process new social demands," said Bachelet, adding her
government would prioritize certain reforms and "gradually" move
forward on them.
A softer-than-expected economic recovery, which prompted the
government on Monday to cut its forecast for 2015 economic
growth to 2.5 percent from 3.6 percent, is squeezing government
revenue.
Despite staunch opposition, Congress has put into law
Bachelet's tax changes, the first leg of the education reform,
modifications to the electoral system, and civil unions for
same-sex couples.
Bachelet's approval rating fell to a record low in June
after a month of political shakeups and protests, dropping to 27
percent, according to pollster GfK Adimark.
That could make pushing through a labor reform bill,
additional changes to education, and an easing of abortion laws
even more of an uphill battle.
"Prioritizing the program is not just about resources; it's
also about management. The government's capabilities are limited
in this regard, as are the capabilities of the political system
to process reforms," said Bachelet.
