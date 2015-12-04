SANTIAGO Dec 4 Valhalla Energia plans to build
a hydroelectric power generation plant in Chile's parched
Atacama desert, the world's driest, by using solar energy to
pump sea water up the side of a 600 meter cliff and then have it
rush back down to the Pacific Ocean below.
Located near one of the world's key copper-mining regions,
founders plan to service mainly industrial and commercial
clients.
The renewable energy company said on Friday that Chilean
regulators approved the environmental impact study for its
300-megawatt Espejo de Tarapaca project, located 100 kilometers
south of Iquique in northern Chile, which is home to some of
Chile's biggest mines.
The $400 million project will use solar energy to pump
seawater to the top of a coastal cliff, where it will be stored
in natural depressions. At night, electricity will be generated
by releasing the water and letting gravity do the rest, the
company said.
Valhalla is still awaiting regulatory approval though for
its 600-megawatt, $500 million Cielos de Tarapaca solar panel
energy project, which will provide the energy needed to pump the
seawater up the cliff wall.
The two separate projects will complement one another but
Valhalla said it has yet to secure financing for either of the
projects.
"We found these natural depressions that we believe were
very ancient lakes, but obviously there is nothing there now, it
is a desert, that will allow us to store water," the company's
co-founder and chief executive Juan Andres Camus told Reuters.
If the natural depressions are filled to capacity with
seawater, the project can continuously provide hydroelectric
energy for a little over nine days, Camus said. "That adds a lot
of value from the point of view of system's security."
Using the ancient dry lakes to store water has the added
benefit of not having to spend the money or go through the
permitting process to build a dam.
Construction on Espejo de Tarapaca is expected to begin in
the second half of 2016 and commercial operation is slated for
2020.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft)