SANTIAGO, April 24 Santander Chile aims to increase loans by about $4 billion or about 10 percent to 12 percent this year, the bank's president said on Tuesday.

Chile's largest bank added it planned to invest $450 million in the 2012 to 2014 period to expand operations and improve service.

Santander Chile's outstanding loan portfolio totaled 17.35 trillion pesos ($33.43 billion) at the end of December 2011, according to data on the banking regulator's website.

"The bank is ready and has the capital and liquidity to lend $4.0 billion this year," Santander Chile's president, Mauricio Larrain, told journalists on the sidelines of the company's shareholders meeting.

Santander Chile could even increase loans by $6.0 billion if Chile's economy grows above 5 percent this year, the bank's general manager Claudio Melandri said.

Chile's economy, the world's top copper producer, is seen expanding between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year, according to the country's central bank. ($1 = 521.46 pesos as of December 30) (Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta,; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)