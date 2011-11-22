Nov 22 Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) will
sell a 7.8 percent stake in Santander Chile STG.SN (SAN.N) to
help meet regulations on capital requirements, the Chilean
subsidiary said in a statement.
Spain's Santander aims to boost its core capital to 10
percent by June 30, Santander Chile said in a statement issued
in New York overnight. Chilean media estimated the stake sale
could raise just over $1 billion.
While global regulators are asking banks to hold a minimum
of 7 percent capital from 2013, the European Banking Authority
has insisted that European banks go a step further and bolster
their core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent by mid-2012.
European governments want to make sure that banks in their
region can cope with another round of writedowns of European
debt amid euro zone financial turbulence, as the institutes in
Europe are by far the biggest creditors of euro governments.