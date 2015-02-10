SANTIAGO Feb 10 Members of Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's family were given privileged access to a bank loan, the government acknowledged this week, a revelation that threatens to weaken the government's popularity and undermine scandal-weary Chileans' trust in politicians.

Bachelet's daughter-in-law, Natalia Compagnon, obtained a loan worth around $10 million to buy land on behalf of the company in which she owns a 50 percent stake, news magazine Que Pasa first reported last week.

Compagnon clinched the loan during the 2013 election campaign after meeting with Banco de Chile vice-president Andronico Luksic, one of Chile's wealthiest men and a member of the family that controls the bank.

Bachelet's son, Sebastian Davalos, who serves as the president's representative at the head of a charitable foundation, was also present at the meeting.

The land in question is now being sold at a profit of about 3 billion pesos ($4.79 million).

Although there is no indication that anything illegal took place, the claims have caused waves in Chile and triggered accusations from the opposition that Compagnon and Davalos took advantage of their family's position to obtain credit and make money.

The center-left government's acting finance minister, Alejandro Micco, said in an interview with local radio station ADN that there was "nothing irregular" about the loan, but added: "Without doubt not everyone has access to the president of the bank".

The revelations will not help Bachelet, who already has her hands full pushing through an ambitious and at times controversial reform agenda against the backdrop of a slowing economy.

Coming amid a campaign financing scandal that has hurt the popularity of the right-wing opposition, they also threaten to further weaken trust in the main political parties, which recent polls have shown is in decline.

($1=626.2600 pesos) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Galloway)