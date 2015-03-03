SANTIAGO, March 3 Approval ratings for Chilean
president Michelle Bachelet slid to their lowest level since the
start of her second term a year ago, impacted by a loan scandal
that engulfed her family last month.
Those who said they approved of Bachelet's performance fell
5 percentage points to 39 percent, according to the monthly GfK
Adimark poll published on Tuesday.
On Feb. 13, Bachelet's son resigned as the head of her
charitable foundation after news broke that his wife had secured
a $10 million loan for her company following a meeting with
Banco de Chile's vice-president.
Although there is no indication they did anything illegal,
the appearance of using political connections to secure
privileged access to funds angered Chileans, already disaffected
with the business and political elite after a series of
financial scandals over the last year.
With some of the right-wing Alianza opposition implicated in
a campaign financing scandal, it has been difficult for it to
capitalize on Bachelet's woes. However, its approval rating rose
to 19 percent in the survey, recovering most of the previous
month's heavy losses.
The effect of the loan scandal could yet be wider, Adimark
said, pointing out that the survey was taken over the whole of
February.
Adimark polled 1,097 people between Feb. 2 and Feb. 25, with
an error margin of 3 percentage points.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Andrea Ricci)