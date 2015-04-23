* Shareholders will vote for new SQM board on Friday in
Santiago
* Chairman and Pinochet aide Ponce is not among nominees
* New Potash Corp nominees suggest a deal has been struck
* SQM is top global supplier of lithium, iodine
By Rosalba O'Brien and Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, April 22 Chile's SQM, the world's
biggest producer of key battery ingredient lithium, will get a
new board on Friday minus the man who has led it for nearly
three decades, as the scandal-plagued company moves to reassure
investors about its corporate governance.
SQM , also an important supplier of
iodine and other chemicals, was privatized in the 1980s under
then-dictator Augusto Pinochet. His son-in-law at the time,
Julio Ponce, bought up stakes that made him a billionaire and
chairman of the company.
But shortly after an insider-trading probe last year that
saw Ponce and others fined, the company has become mired in a
fresh scandal over illicit campaign financing, largely of
Pinochet's right-wing party the UDI.
The scandal has convulsed the political and business elite
in Chile and already claimed the scalp of Patricio Contesse,
SQM's chief executive, who was fired last month for refusing to
cooperate with authorities.
Now it has unseated Ponce himself.
On Friday, shareholders will vote on the composition of the
eight-member board, triggered by the resignation of three
representatives of Canadian shareholder Potash Corp,
who last month stepped down in anger at SQM's handling of the
situation.
Late on Wednesday, a statement from Ponce's investment
vehicle, Pampa Calichera, appeared to show that the
two sides had come to a deal and that Ponce had agreed to go in
order for SQM to move forward, with his name conspicuously
absent from a list of board nominees.
Contesse's son, currently a board member, is also not on the
list.
"Pampa Calichera and Potash Corp support such eight nominees
and are pleased with the changes to SQM's board and governance
structure," the statement said.
If approved, the board will be balanced between four Ponce
allies and four outsiders.
Ponce's nominees include three current board members plus
Dieter Linneberg, a Chilean academic specializing in corporate
governance.
Potash Corp has put forward three new nominees from within
its ranks - two company veterans with corporate governance
backgrounds, Joanne Boyes and Robert Kirkpatrick, plus a mining
expert.
SailingStone, the largest shareholder of SQM's actively
traded ADRs, has nominated Canadian lawyer and former
securities regulator Edward Waitzer to represent minority
shareholders. SailingStone called last month for Ponce to exit,
saying his continued presence was "inappropriate."
Many in the market concurred, particularly given the around
20 percent decline in SQM's value since the scandal broke in
February.
