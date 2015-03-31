SANTIAGO, March 31 Chilean fertilizer group SQM
on Tuesday said its first-quarter results will be hit
by at least some $7 million in non-tax deductible charges amid
an internal probe into a tax and illicit campaign financing
scandal that has felled its CEO and hit its shares.
Around $4 million in expense-related payments and another $3
million in interest-related payments will be charged to net
income in the first quarter 2015, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
SQM, which has rights to some of the world's largest nitrate
and lithium reserves, said earlier this month it had identified
around $11 in questionable tax expense payments from the office
of its recently fired chief executive officer.
It was in the process of amending its annual statements
following the unearthing of those payments, it said.
