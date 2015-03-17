SANTIAGO, March 17 Chile's SQM has fired its
chief executive after the fertilizer company became embroiled in
a campaign financing scandal largely involving a right-wing
party with close links to the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto
Pinochet.
SQM, which has the rights to some of the world's
largest reserves of nitrates and lithium, said after a board
meeting on Monday night that it had "agreed to terminate" the
contract of CEO Patricio Contesse, who was with the company for
more than 25 years.
Shortly after announcing Contesse's departure, SQM said it
would voluntarily comply with a demand made earlier this month
by the country's internal revenue service to hand over tax
information relating to the last six years.
Contesse previously tried to obtain a legal injunction to
prevent the handover, but the effort was rejected by the courts.
Authorities are probing whether resources were channeled
illicitly to finance electoral campaigns for the UDI, the
country's biggest conservative party, as part of a scandal that
has rocked Chile's business and political establishment.
The head of the UDI has resigned over the allegations.
The owners of financial firm Banco Penta already have been
charged with bribery and tax evasion. Prosecutors say they have
evidence that fake receipts used by Penta's owners to dodge
taxes were used to make illegal campaign finance contributions.
SQM is no stranger to scandal. Last year, Chile's financial
regulator fined SQM Chairman Julio Ponce, Pinochet's former
son-in-law, and other company executives and brokers over market
manipulation.
The cases have angered Chileans, proud of their reputation
for being one of the least corrupt and most investor-friendly
economies in Latin America.
SQM's deputy CEO, Patricio de Solminihac, will take over
from Contesse, the company said.
