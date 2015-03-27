SANTIAGO, March 27 The largest U.S.-based
shareholder of SQM has demanded an overhaul of the board and
resignation of its chairman "to restore credibility" to the
Chilean fertilizer company.
SailingStone Capital Partners, which holds almost 15 percent
of SQM's Nasdaq-listed American Depositary Receipts,
told directors in a letter on Thursday that they were not
fulfilling their fiduciary obligations. The letter was filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Authorities in Chile are investigating whether money from
SQM and other companies was siphoned to
fund political campaigns, principally for UDI, a right-wing
party with links to the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.
SQM said this week that it had identified about $11 million
in questionable payments from the office of former Chief
Executive Officer Patricio Contesse, whom it fired earlier this
month.
The scandal has hit SQM shares hard and raised questions
from investors over the company's corporate governance
standards. Three directors appointed by Canadian shareholder
Potash Corp have resigned.
SQM, which has rights to some of the world's biggest
nitrates and lithium reserves in the Chilean desert, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
"To restore credibility in SQM, we urge the directors to
work with all shareholders to create a proposal to restructure
the board and resolve the outstanding corporate governance
issues," SailingStone said in its letter.
It demanded the resignation of Contesse's son, who is also
called Patricio Contesse, citing the board member's "obvious
conflicts of interest."
It also said Chairman and controller Julio Ponce, who was
fined in a separate insider trading scandal last year, should
go.
"It is inappropriate for any director who has been found
guilty of insider trading to sit on a board of a publicly traded
company," SailingStone said.
Ponce built up his stake in the company when assets were
sold in the 1980s during the dictatorship of Pinochet, who was
his father-in-law.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)