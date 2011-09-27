* Chilean conglomerate to propose increase to shareholders
* Sigdo Koppers said in August to buy Belgium's Magotteaux
SANTIAGO, Sept 27 Chilean industrial group
Sigdo Koppers SK.SN said on Tuesday it will ask shareholders
to approve a $370 million capital increase at a meeting next
month, as it seeks to expand abroad.
The capital increase would be conducted by issuing shares,
whose price and other details would be determined at a
shareholders meeting on Oct. 21, the conglomerate said in a
statement to Chile's market regulator.
Sigdo Koppers announced last month it will pay around $680
million for the full equity of Belgium's Magotteaux, a leading
supplier of grinding equipment to miners and cement makers. The
sum climbs to about $790 million when debt and other
adjustments are included. [ID:nN1E77M14G]
Shares of the Chilean industrial group were up 0.26 percent
in Tuesday afternoon trade, underperforming Chile's benchmark
IPSA index .IPSA, which was up 2.78 percent.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)