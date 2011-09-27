* Chilean conglomerate to propose increase to shareholders

* Sigdo Koppers said in August to buy Belgium's Magotteaux

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 Chilean industrial group Sigdo Koppers SK.SN said on Tuesday it will ask shareholders to approve a $370 million capital increase at a meeting next month, as it seeks to expand abroad.

The capital increase would be conducted by issuing shares, whose price and other details would be determined at a shareholders meeting on Oct. 21, the conglomerate said in a statement to Chile's market regulator.

Sigdo Koppers announced last month it will pay around $680 million for the full equity of Belgium's Magotteaux, a leading supplier of grinding equipment to miners and cement makers. The sum climbs to about $790 million when debt and other adjustments are included. [ID:nN1E77M14G]

Shares of the Chilean industrial group were up 0.26 percent in Tuesday afternoon trade, underperforming Chile's benchmark IPSA index .IPSA, which was up 2.78 percent. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Dave Zimmerman)