* BNP Paribas to supply 18-month bridge loan for purchase

* Sigdo Koppers said on Monday to sell appliance arm CTI (Adds company quotes, background, shares)

SANTIAGO Aug 23 Chilean firm Sigdo Koppers SK.SN will pay around $680 million for the full equity of Belgium's Magotteaux, a sum that climbs to about $790 million when debt and other adjustments are included, the conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The Chilean industrial group added it has agreed to an 18-month bridging loan with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to finance the purchase of Magotteaux, a leading supplier of grinding equipment to miners and cement makers.

Sigdo Koppers said it expects Magotteaux's sales to represent about 35 percent of the Chilean group's consolidated sales.

"The purchase of Magotteaux is consistent with the group's decision to focus its main businesses in the mining and industry services area, consolidating itself as a global firm in these sectors," said Juan Eduardo Errazuriz, executive president of Sigdo Koppers.

The announcement comes a day after news that Sigdo Koppers is to sell its Chilean appliance company CTI CTI.SN to world No. 2 home appliances maker Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) in a deal worth around $690 million. [ID:nL5E7JM07U]

Shares of Sigdo Koppers were trading up a steep 9.07 percent in Tuesday afternoon trade, after the Magotteaux purchase was announced, far outpacing Chile's benchmark IPSA index .IPSA, which was up 0.36 percent.

Headquartered in Liege, Magotteaux makes crushers and grinding parts for use in the mining, quarrying and cement-making industries.

Private equity group IK Investment Partners bought a majority stake in the Belgian business in 2007 for an undisclosed sum.

Private equity firms were competing with large corporate buyers to snap up Belgium's Magotteaux, people familiar with the process said earlier this month. [ID:nL6E7J40X1] (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)