SANTIAGO Aug 8 Shareholders of
financially-troubled Chilean retailer SMU, which owns Unimarc,
one of the country's largest supermarket chains, approved $600
million in equity financing on Thursday.
The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to
strengthen the company's finances, in particular to "reduce
short-term debt and make solvent the investment needs in fixed
income," SMU said in a statement.
Earlier this week, SMU said it is looking to sell
home-improvement chain Construmart, distributor Dipac, and
Peruvian grocery chain Mayorsa to raise cash after an accounting
error led it to breach debt covenants.
The company, which is unlisted and controlled by Chilean
billionaire Alvaro Saieh, has also put its 40 percent stake in
supermarket chain Monserrat on the selling block. In all, it
wants to raise an additional $300 million to $400 million with
its asset sales.
"With the approval of this capital increase and with the
implementation of the (cost reduction and asset sale) plans, the
company will be able to greatly reduce its debt and be better
equipped to face organic growth over the coming three years,"
SMU added.