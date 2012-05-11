SANTIAGO May 11 Shares of the company that manages the Universidad de Chile soccer club skyrocketed on Friday morning as euphoric fans continued to celebrate the team's impressive comeback against Ecuador's Deportivo Quito to stay in the Libertadores Cup.

Shares in Azul Azul, which runs Universidad de Chile, leapt 32.4 percent to 1,900 pesos ($3.89) apiece in Friday morning trade after "La U" recovered from a 4-1 first-leg deficit to wallop Deportivo Quito 6-0 on Thursday in front of a blue ocean of fans in Santiago.

Media in soccer-crazed Chile hailed the victory. Daily newspaper El Mercurio's front page splashed the headline "La U recovers and makes history in the Libertadores Cup."

Shares in Azul Azul are often volatile after cup clashes, though analysts say the shares are often illiquid, held for sentimental reasons and driven more by fans' passion than economic fundamentals.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)