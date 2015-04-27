SANTIAGO, April 26 A late penalty gave Cobresal a 3-2 win over Barnechea on Sunday and lifted them to a first ever Chilean league title.

Matias Donoso scored from the spot after 83 minutes to guarantee the club from a small northern mining town a maiden Clausura title with a week of the season remaining.

The win took Cobresal to 33 points after 16 games, four clear of second-placed Universidad Catolica. Barnechea sit bottom of the 18 team league and were already relegated.

Cobresal were formed in 1979 in El Salvador, a town of around 8,000 people in a copper mining region of the Atacama desert.

The club play their games in the Copper Stadium and are nicknamed 'The Miners' with a hard hat on their badge.

Cobresal's only other domestic honour was a Copa Chile win in 1987 when they had a young Ivan Zamorano -- who would later play for Real Madrid and Inter Milan -- in their ranks. (Writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo)