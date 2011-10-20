SANTIAGO Oct 20 Trade in shares of Chilean
soccer club Universidad de Chile was automatically suspended on
Thursday after the stock soared over 22 percent, following the
team's clobbering of a Brazilian rival on Wednesday, the
Santiago stock exchange said.
The exchange automatically pauses trade in a stock if it
moves more than 20 percent in a day.
Shares of Azul Azul AZU.SN, the company that administers
Universidad de Chile, surged 22.13 percent in Thursday morning
trade, a day after the team thumped Flamengo 4-0 during a Copa
Sudamericana game in Rio de Janeiro.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock exchange .IPSA was
trading down 0.13 percent on Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)