SANTIAGO Oct 20 Trade in shares of Chilean soccer club Universidad de Chile was automatically suspended on Thursday after the stock soared over 22 percent, following the team's clobbering of a Brazilian rival on Wednesday, the Santiago stock exchange said.

The exchange automatically pauses trade in a stock if it moves more than 20 percent in a day.

Shares of Azul Azul AZU.SN, the company that administers Universidad de Chile, surged 22.13 percent in Thursday morning trade, a day after the team thumped Flamengo 4-0 during a Copa Sudamericana game in Rio de Janeiro.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock exchange .IPSA was trading down 0.13 percent on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)