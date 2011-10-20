* Shares jumped 33 pct after earlier trading halt

* Trade automatically pauses if stock moves over 20 pct

* Universidad de Chile thumped Brazil's Flamengo 4-0 Wed (Updates with trade unblocked)

SANTIAGO, Oct 20 Shares of the company that manages Chilean soccer club Universidad de Chile leaped further after their trade was unblocked on Thursday, soaring after their earlier steep climb had prompted a trading suspension.

The exchange, which automatically pauses trade in a stock if it moves more than 20 percent in a day, unblocked trade after Azul Azul AZU.SN, the company that manages Universidad de Chile, sent it a statement saying that there were no special reasons for the steep rise.

Shares of Azul Azul surged as much as 33 percent in Thursday afternoon trading, a day after the team thumped Flamengo 4-0 during a Copa Sudamericana game in Rio de Janeiro, before paring gains to trade up 29.8 percent.

"Universidad de Chile won 4-0 against Flamengo as the visiting team ... Football clubs are like that; the team wins and then the stock climbs," an operator said.

Trading was halted on Thursday morning after the stock jumped 22.13 percent.

"We don't have knowledge of special circumstances or relevant facts that could explain such a (trade) variation," Azul Azul said in the statement responding to a stock exchange inquiry about its share movement on Thursday.

Media in soccer-crazed Chile on Thursday hailed the historic victory, praising it as the largest by a local team against a Brazilian club on regional power Brazil's home turf. El Mercurio newspaper called Universidad de Chile "greater than ever" and La Tercera headlined that the Chilean club had "humiliated Flamengo in Brazil" to "enter history."

Universidad de Chile is leading the ranking of Chile's local club championship, tallying 10 wins and no defeats.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock exchange .IPSA was down 0.35 percent on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)