UPDATE 1-Henkel reports strong quarter driven by emerging markets
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
SANTIAGO, April 9 Total mining investment in Chile through 2020 is seen totaling $100 billion, mining association Sonami said on Monday.
Sonami previously expected total mining investments in top copper producer Chile of $80 billion in the 2011 to 2018 period. (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
MANILA, Feb 23 The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a meeting earlier this week.