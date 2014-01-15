PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO Jan 15 Chile's copper output is seen rising to top 6 million tonnes this year, boosted by higher production at privately held mines, the influential SONAMI mining association said on Wednesday.
The world's top copper producer mined roughly 5.77 million tonnes of the metal last year, SONAMI estimated.
Recoveries at the massive Escondida mine, run by global miner BHP Billiton, and the Collahuasi mine, a partnership between Glencore Xstrata Plc and Anglo American Plc, have boosted Chile's mining industry in the past months.
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.