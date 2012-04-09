* Over three-fourths of investment expected in private sector

* Govt sees investments in mining sector at $91.5 bln thru 2020 (Adds background, details)

SANTIAGO, April 9 Mining investment in Chile through 2020 should total $100 billion, of which more than three-fourths will come from the private sector, mining association Sonami said on Monday, as miners scramble to boost holdings amid high prices for many commodities.

Chile, the top copper mining country, is seen producing some 7.5 million tonnes of copper annually within eight years, up from about 5.2 million tonnes in 2011.

Sonami raised its estimate from its previous investment expectation of $80 billion in the 2011 to 2018 period.

In early March, the Chilean government increased its forecast for total investments in the mining sector through 2020 by 37 percent to $91.46 billion.

Chile is the world's leading copper producer, accounting for a third of global supply, and mines other metals such as molybdenum, gold and silver.

The world's top copper producing company, the state-owned Codelco, has several key projects planned as part of a long-term investment valued at about $17 billion to boost output to more than 2.1 million tonnes by 2020 and counteract dwindling ore grades.

Other miners operating in Chile include BHP Billiton , Barrick, Xstrata, Anglo American and Freeport McMoRan. (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alden Bentley)