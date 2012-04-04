(Adds second bond placed, updates share price)

SANTIAGO, April 4 Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) on Wednesday placed two peso-denominated, inflation-indexed bond lines for a total of around $117 million on the local market, with proceeds destined to refinance debt and fund investments.

The world's top lithium and iodine producer SQM first placed a 21-year $70 million bond at a 3.92 percent yield and later placed a 5-year $47 million bond at a 3.54 percent yield.

The firm's 2011 net profit clocked a 42.8 percent jump to $545.8 million from 2010.

Shares in SQM were trading 0.87 percent lower on Wednesday following the bond placement, broadly on par with a 0.62 percent fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index.

($1= 483.50 pesos)

(1 UF= 22,545.12 pesos) (Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)