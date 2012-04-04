(Adds second bond placed, updates share price)
SANTIAGO, April 4 Chilean fertilizer, lithium
and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) on Wednesday placed two
peso-denominated, inflation-indexed bond lines for a total of
around $117 million on the local market, with proceeds destined
to refinance debt and fund investments.
The world's top lithium and iodine producer SQM
first placed a 21-year $70 million bond at a
3.92 percent yield and later placed a 5-year $47 million bond at
a 3.54 percent yield.
The firm's 2011 net profit clocked a 42.8 percent jump to
$545.8 million from 2010.
Shares in SQM were trading 0.87 percent lower on Wednesday
following the bond placement, broadly on par with a 0.62 percent
fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index.
($1= 483.50 pesos)
(1 UF= 22,545.12 pesos)
(Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)