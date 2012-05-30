SANTIAGO, May 29 Financial results for Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM)

for the first quarter, as released in a statement on Tuesday. (In millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 150.029 111.395 Revenue 529.625 480.035 EPS (dollars) 0.57 0.42 ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)