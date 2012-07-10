UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 0.54 percent lower, tracking U.S. markets, as investors shed Chilean retail sector shares amid a slowdown in brisk domestic demand.
Diversified retailer Cencosud lost 0.51 percent, department store Falabella decreased 1.57 percent and rival Ripley dropped 4.01 percent, according to the Santiago stock exchange's website. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source