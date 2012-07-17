Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 0.41 percent higher, tracking U.S. markets, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes that the U.S. central bank may take further steps to stimulate growth.

Industrial conglomerate Copec increased 2.07 percent, pulp and paper producer CMPC gained 1.15 percent, and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich jumped 0.91 percent, according to the Santiago stock exchange's website. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)