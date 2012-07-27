Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a
preliminary 0.42 percent higher, breaking a six-day losing
streak, as global stocks rallied on expectations the European
Central Bank will tackle high borrowing costs hitting Spain and
Italy.
The IPSA, however, was held back from further gains as
shares in heavily weighted, Chile-based regional energy company
Enersis dropped 3.59 percent and power generator Endesa
, which is controlled by Enersis, fell 2.8 percent.
Shares in both companies have taken a big hit on investor
concerns about Enersis' planned capital increase of up to $8.02
billion, the largest in the Andean country's history.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)