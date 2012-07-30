BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0 .24 percent lower, as investors cautiously wait for local companies to report their quarterly earnings.
Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer CAP d ropped 1.36 percent, industrial conglomerate Copec lo st 1 .52 p ercent, and pulp and paper producer CMPC dec reased 1. 17 per cent, according to data on the Santiago Stock Exchange's website. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: