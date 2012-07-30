Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0 .24 percent lower, as investors cautiously wait for local companies to report their quarterly earnings.

Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer CAP d ropped 1.36 percent, industrial conglomerate Copec lo st 1 .52 p ercent, and pulp and paper producer CMPC dec reased 1. 17 per cent, according to data on the Santiago Stock Exchange's website. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)