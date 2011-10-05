SANTIAGO Oct 5 Chilean stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, rebounding from near two-year lows, as they tracked global bourses lifted by euro zone debt hopes and reassuring U.S. economic data.

"The shares that fell the most (Tuesday) are bouncing back today," said Hernan Guerrero, head of research at Banco BBVA in Santiago.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA closed a preliminary 2.59 percent stronger, boosted by shares in retail and commodity-related stocks.

Industrial conglomerate bourse heavyweight Copec COP.SN ended up 3.54 percent and LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) ended 6.91 percent stronger after a sharp slide in recent sessions.