SANTIAGO Oct 6 Chilean stocks soared to close
up 5 percent on Thursday, bouncing back with global bourses
after the European Central Bank renewed offers to help ailing
banks in the euro zone.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA ended a
preliminary 5.03 percent stronger, its biggest daily percentage
jump since Aug. 9.
The index was boosted by shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN
(LFL.N), which ended up 4.36 percent, extending Wednesday's
rebound after a sharp slide in recent sessions.
Shares in industrial conglomerate and bourse-heavyweight
Copec COP.SN ended 7.54 stronger while shares in steelmaker
CAP CAP.SN closed up 7.38 percent.