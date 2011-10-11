SANTIAGO Oct 11 Chile stocks closed sharply up on Tuesday, a day after the local bourse was closed to observe a public holiday, as Monday's surge in global stock markets triggered a post-holiday rally in Chilean shares.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed a preliminary 2.02 percent stronger, extending gains registered last week and edging away from the near two-year lows it hit at the start of the month.

The index was boosted by shares in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN, which closed up 2.76 percent, and shares in fertilizer firm Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), which ended 2.08 percent firmer.