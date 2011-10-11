SANTIAGO Oct 11 Chile stocks closed sharply up
on Tuesday, a day after the local bourse was closed to observe
a public holiday, as Monday's surge in global stock markets
triggered a post-holiday rally in Chilean shares.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed a
preliminary 2.02 percent stronger, extending gains registered
last week and edging away from the near two-year lows it hit at
the start of the month.
The index was boosted by shares in Chilean LAN Airlines
LAN.SN, which closed up 2.76 percent, and shares in
fertilizer firm Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), which
ended 2.08 percent firmer.