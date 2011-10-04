SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chilean stocks extended losses in Tuesday trade to sink to their lowest intraday level in nearly two years, dragged down by falling global bourses and a sharp slide in shares of airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N).

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 3.37 percent to its lowest intraday level since January 2010, as LAN shares fell 3.79 percent.

The airline announced on Tuesday it appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA. The move came after a smaller rival, PAL, launched its own appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block the planned takeover. [ID:nSAG003092] (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)