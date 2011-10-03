SANTIAGO Oct 3 Chilean stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, tumbling to their lowest level since May 2010, tracking global stock indexes reeling on Greece's admission that it will miss its deficit target this year.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA ended a preliminary 3.37 percent down, weighed by shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN, which ended off 4.26 percent, and shares in No. 1 private bank Santander Chile STG.SN, which ended 6.43 percent lower.