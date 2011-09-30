SANTIAGO, Sept 30 Chile stocks closed 0.67 percent down on Friday, bringing losses to 9.6 percent in September, as global economic slowdown fears battered world bourses.

The fall took the bourse's third-quarter losses to 19 percent, while stocks were down 21 percent year to date.

"(The fall) doesn't reflect anything else but deterioration abroad," said Rodrigo Jacob of BICE Inversiones brokerage in Chile. "Chile today is in a privileged position, I think in terms of reserves and international funds (it has) a cushion very few in the world have."

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA ended a preliminary 0.67 percent down, dragged down by shares in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN, which ended 2.30 percent off, and shares in fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), which lost 1.93 percent.