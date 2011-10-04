SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chilean stocks opened down on Tuesday, tumbling to their lowest intraday level in nearly two years, dragged down by falling global bourses and a sharp fall in shares of airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N).

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA opened 1.55 percent lower, before extending losses to 2.27 percent -- the lowest intraday level since January 2010 -- pulled down by shares in LAN, off 3.55 percent.

The airline announced on Tuesday it had appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA. The move came after a small rival, PAL, launched its own appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block the planned takeover. [ID:nSAG003092]