SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chilean stocks opened down on
Tuesday, tumbling to their lowest intraday level in nearly two
years, dragged down by falling global bourses and a sharp fall
in shares of airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N).
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA opened 1.55
percent lower, before extending losses to 2.27 percent -- the
lowest intraday level since January 2010 -- pulled down by
shares in LAN, off 3.55 percent.
The airline announced on Tuesday it had appealed to Chile's
top court some conditions imposed on its takeover of Brazilian
airline TAM TAMM4.SA. The move came after a small rival, PAL,
launched its own appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday,
seeking to block the planned takeover. [ID:nSAG003092]