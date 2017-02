SANTIAGO Oct 5 Chilean stocks on Wednesday rebounded from a steep slide in the previous session, tracking European equities lifted by euro zone debt hopes.

The Santiago stock market's benchmark blue-chip index IPSA had closed at its lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday. For more, see [ID:nL5E7L518B]

But in early trading on Wednesday, the IPSA .IPSA was trading 2.89 percent stronger, boosted by shares in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), which were up 3.43 percent, after a sharp slide in recent sessions.