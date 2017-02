SANTIAGO Oct 11 Chile stocks were trading sharply up in opening trade, a day after the local bourse was closed to observe a public holiday, as Monday's surge in world stock markets boosted Chilean shares.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA was trading 2.34 percent stronger in opening trade, before paring gains to trade 1.57 percent up as shares in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN traded 2.94 percent stronger. ( editing by W Simon )