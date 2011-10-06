SANTIAGO Oct 6 Chilean stocks soared near 4 percent in Thursday afternoon trade, bouncing back with global bourses after the European Central Bank renewed offers to help ailing regional banks.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA was trading 3.96 percent stronger, further boosted by shares in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), which were up 4.14 percent, extending Wednesday's rebound after a sharp slide in recent sessions. (Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net)