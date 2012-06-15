Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index rose sharply on
Friday, despite worries about Greek elections this weekend, as
reports the world's major central banks are prepared to make a
coordinated response to ease any market dislocation soothed
investor anxiety.
The IPSA ended a preliminary 1.02 percent higher, after
diversified retailer Cencosud gained 1.29 percent, pulp
and paper producer CMPC jumped 4.02 percent and
industrial conglomerate Copec climbed 1.82 percent.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)