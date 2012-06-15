Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index rose sharply on Friday, despite worries about Greek elections this weekend, as reports the world's major central banks are prepared to make a coordinated response to ease any market dislocation soothed investor anxiety.

The IPSA ended a preliminary 1.02 percent higher, after diversified retailer Cencosud gained 1.29 percent, pulp and paper producer CMPC jumped 4.02 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec climbed 1.82 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)