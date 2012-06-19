BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended higher, mirroring major overseas markets, amid optimism the world's main central banks will provide an injection of economic stimulus to halt a worsening of the euro zone crisis.
The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.44 percent higher. Flagship carrier LAN Airlines rose 1.63 percent, shipper Vapores increased 2.91 percent and telecommunications firm Entel gained 1.11 percent, according to the stock exchange website. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.