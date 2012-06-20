BRIEF-Tesla Inc quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Tesla Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2mdjh1d
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.94 percent higher, on rising energy shares as recent rains augur increased hydroelectric power generation and decreasing costs in power-strapped Chile.
The nation's largest power generator Endesa gained 2.45 percent, while its parent company, energy holding company Enersis, increased 1.31 percent. Rival Colbun climbed 2.48 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
Please click on the link below for Tesla Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2mdjh1d
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The S&P 500 ended modestly weaker on Wednesday, holding losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting kept alive a potential near-term rate hike, while DuPont shares helped the Dow eke out an all-time high for a ninth straight session.