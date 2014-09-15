SANTIAGO, Sept 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, will strike on Sept. 22 and 24, aiming to paralyze activity in an effort to get the company to improve working conditions, a union said on Monday.

The union said it would call on its 2,800 members to stage two 24-hour strikes at the mine, which is controlled by global miner BHP Billiton . (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by David Gregorio)